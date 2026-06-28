Assam: NABARD holds workshop on grain storage plan in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: NABARD organised a stakeholders’ capacity-building and sensitisation workshop on the World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan under the Cooperative Sector (WLGSP-Coops) at Jugijan Samabai Samity Ltd in Hojai district. The programme brought together officials from the Cooperative Department, National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Food Corporation of India (FCI), Assam State Warehouse Corporation, District Industries & Commerce Centre, Assam Cooperative Apex Bank, and representatives of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS).

NABARD District Development Manager Rajendar Perna highlighted the objectives of the scheme, launched by the Ministry of Cooperation to address food grain storage shortages, reduce wastage, and prevent distress sales. He said the initiative aims to create decentralised agricultural infrastructure such as godowns, custom hiring centres, procurement facilities, and processing units through convergence with existing government schemes.

Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies Deepak Bathari said Kapashbari Samabai Samity Ltd has been identified for establishing a grain storage godown and encouraged other societies to participate, subject to eligibility.

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