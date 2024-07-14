Guwahati

Assam: Narcotics peddler held with suspected heroin at Ambher Bazaar in 12 Mile

An EGPD team from the Jorabat outpost of Basistha Police Station arrested one Karuna Dutta (35) of Tamulpur after he was caught red-handed with 18 vials of suspected heroin weighing 22 gm and 53 pouches of ganja
Staff Reporter

Guwahati:  An EGPD team from the Jorabat outpost of Basistha Police Station arrested one Karuna Dutta (35) of Tamulpur after he was caught red-handed with 18 vials of suspected heroin weighing 22 gm and 53 pouches of ganja weighing 212 gm at Ambher Bazaar in 12 Mile on Saturday. 1 mobile phone and Rs 460 in cash were recovered from his possession. Legal action has been initiated against him.

