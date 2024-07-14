Assam: Narcotics peddler held with suspected heroin at Ambher Bazaar in 12 Mile

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An EGPD team from the Jorabat outpost of Basistha Police Station arrested one Karuna Dutta (35) of Tamulpur after he was caught red-handed with 18 vials of suspected heroin weighing 22 gm and 53 pouches of ganja weighing 212 gm at Ambher Bazaar in 12 Mile on Saturday. 1 mobile phone and Rs 460 in cash were recovered from his possession. Legal action has been initiated against him.

