Jagiroad Police Nab Two Youths with Suspected Heroin in Major Drug Bust

JAGIROAD: Jagiroad police acting on a tip-off on Thursday at about 1.30 p.m. nabbed two youths identified as Kartik Nath and Rekib Ahmed of Ghunusa Habi village under Jagiroad P.S. along with 14 plastic vials containing suspected heroin from near Shilbhanga petrol pump. The police also recovered a motor cycle (AS 21 K -3026) from their possession. Police is initiating legal action against the duo and further investigation is going on.

