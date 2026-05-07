Assam: Nath-Yogi body hails NDA win, seeks Cabinet berth for Kishore Nath

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Pradeshik Yogi Sanmilani (APYS), an organization representing the Nath-Yogi community of Assam, on Wednesday welcomed the BJP-led alliance’s victory in the Assam Assembly elections and termed it historic. In a statement, president Dhiren Nath and general secretary Gunjit Kumar Nath said the mandate reflected the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and efforts towards protecting indigenous rights, culture and development. The organisation thanked the BJP for fielding candidates from the Nath Yogi community and noted the performance of Dr Mukut Kumar Debnath in Dhing. It urged the Chief Minister and party leadership to include Kishore Nath, MLA from Borkhola, in the Council of Ministers, stating the community had not received ministerial representation since Independence.

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