Dilip Saikia Visits AGP Headquarters in Guwahati, Hails NDA’s Historic Assam Poll Victory and Enduring BJP-AGP Alliance

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: At the invitation of alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Dilip Saikia, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh, on Wednesday visited the AGP state headquarters at Ambari in Guwahati.

Saikia received a warm welcome from AGP State president Atul Bora, working president Keshab Mahanta, and other senior AGP leaders. He was accompanied by BJP Assam organizational general secretary G.R. Ravindra Raju, newly elected Nalbari MLA Jayanta Mallabaruah, along with other senior party leaders.

During the visit, leaders of both alliance partners held a review meeting on the NDA’s historic performance in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections.

Saikia congratulated the newly elected AGP Legislature Party leader Atul Bora, Deputy Leader Keshab Mahanta, and all newly elected AGP MLAs. Addressing the joint meeting, he expressed hope that AGP legislators would work dedicatedly over the next five years for Assam’s welfare, social development, and the service of the Assamese people.

Highlighting the NDA’s landslide victory, Saikia said May 4 would be remembered as a historic day in post-independence India. He noted that the NDA secured victory in 102 out of 126 Assembly seats in Assam, describing the mandate as a victory for the people of Assam, for those who love the state and the nation, and for the indigenous sons and daughters of the soil.

Saikia also congratulated Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for leading the alliance campaign from the front. He described Sarma as a hardworking, people-centric, and visionary leader, and expressed confidence that the NDA had unanimously chosen him to lead the alliance for a third consecutive term in Assam.

Recalling the BJP-AGP alliance since 2001, Saikia said the partnership has remained strong despite occasional differences on minor issues. He described the alliance, now entering its silver jubilee phase, as a “rainbow-like partnership” symbolising the convergence of national and regional ideals.

He further expressed hope that the BJP-AGP alliance would continue to strengthen and remain enduring in the interest of building a progressive Assam.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Elections: BJP’s Dilip Saikia Predicts Historic NDA Win on Back of High Indigenous Voter Turnout