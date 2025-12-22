Assam: National seminar on holistic student development held at NIFTE, Kamrup (M)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A one-day national seminar on “Holistic Student Development and Confidence Building: Preparing Students for Real-World Challenges” was held on Saturday at the National Institute for Teacher Education (NIFTE), Khetri, in Kamrup (Metropolitan). The seminar brought together scholars, professors, academic administrators and research scholars from across the country.

The programme began with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a welcome address by Principal Dr Sristidhar Biswas. Key speakers, including Prof. Dulumoni Goswami of Gauhati University and Dr Md Baniyamuddin of IGNOU, highlighted the importance of holistic education in building student confidence and leadership skills. Several academicians shared perspectives on institutional and social roles in student development.

More than 20 research papers were presented during the seminar, which will be published in the institute’s ISSN journal Multidisciplinary Research Journal, according to a statement issued by the institute.

