BTR Launches ‘One-Student-One-File’ Mission to Track Holistic Student Development

Guwahati: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government has rolled out the One-Student-One-File (OSOF) Mission, a pioneering initiative designed to maintain comprehensive profiles of students, tracking their academic, personal, and health development.

Launched as a pilot in May this year across 10 schools covering 1,163 students, the mission creates detailed student files documenting academic performance, attendance, co-curricular activities, health indicators, and even the socio-economic environment at home.

“In the schools where the mission has been launched, we maintain a file for each student. It records academic strengths and weaknesses, health issues, financial conditions, and home atmosphere. When a student progresses to a higher class, the next teacher gets a complete picture,” explained Dr. Nironjon Islari, Specialist (Education).

Officials said the initiative marks a paradigm shift in student assessment, moving beyond exam-centric evaluations to a holistic framework of monitoring and support. The OSOF system is designed to help teachers and administrators adopt more inclusive, personalised, and data-driven strategies for student growth.

The programme is being piloted across schools with Bodo, Assamese, and Bengali mediums of instruction to ensure cultural and linguistic inclusivity.

Describing the initiative as more than an administrative reform, an official involved in the project said: “It is a structural transformation in how student development is understood and nurtured. By creating detailed, inclusive, and dynamic student records, the mission could become a cornerstone of data-led education governance.”

The BTR government plans to expand the initiative in phases across more schools, with the long-term aim of building a centralised education management system for the region.