Assam: National seminar on ‘Women, Culture, and Empowerment’ held at Bodoland University

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A two-day National Seminar on “Women, Culture, and Empowerment: Weaving Sustainability and Identity” was organized at Bodoland University on Saturday.

The event was jointly hosted by the departments of English, Biotechnology, Management Studies, Bodo and the Centre for Women Studies, in collaboration with the departments of Political Science and Disability Studies of Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous), Guwahati. The seminar was held under Project EMWSSAA, supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC), Ministry of DONER, Government of India.

The inaugural programme began with a graceful welcome dance by university students, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Dr. Zothanchhingi Khiangte, Convenor of the seminar, delivered the welcome address, while Prof. Pradip Kumar Patra presented the inaugural address. The keynote speech was delivered by Prof. Jyotirmoy Pradhani.

A special musical performance by Prof. Ayekpam Ibemcha Chanu and Dr. Arabinda Debnath added a cultural touch to the session. The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Co-convenor Dr. Manab Medhi.

Dr. Abigail Lalnueng (Delhi University) presented her study titled “Do Disempowered Women Risk Anaemia? Evidence from Married Women in Assam’s Sixth Schedule Areas.” Dr. Preetinicha Barman (NEHU) discussed “From Fabric to Fashion: Women and Indigenous Textiles of Assam.”

Day two included a mix of plenary and online sessions with distinguished speakers. Prof. Ayekpam Ibemcha Chanu (Bodoland University) delivered a lecture on “Women’s Economic Empowerment.” Dr. Sanghamitra Jahari (Women’s College, Silchar) spoke on “North East Textiles as Symbols of Cultural Heritage.” Prof. Komol Singha (Jawaharlal Nehru University) presented online on “Institutions and Development in India’s Northern Region.” Prof. Simi Malhotra (Jamia Millia Islamia) delivered an online lecture on “Women’s Movements in India: Of Empowerment, Sustainability and Identity.”

