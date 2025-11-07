Bijni College to Host Inter-College Women’s Kabaddi Tournament Under Bodoland University

Bijni: A press meet was organised at Bijni College on Thursday where Principal Dr. Birhasgiri Basumatary announced that the college will host the Inter-College Women’s Kabaddi Tournament under Bodoland University on November 10 and 11, 2025. The event, aimed at promoting women’s empowerment and traditional sports, will feature participation from colleges across the Bodoland region.

Addressing the media, Principal Dr. Basumatary informed that 12 colleges have already registered to take part in the two-day tournament. He also extended an open invitation to all colleges affiliated with Bodoland University to participate in the event. “This initiative is part of our effort to encourage women’s participation in indigenous and traditional games while strengthening community bonding through sports,” he said.

Highlighting the broader theme, Dr. Basumatary explained that the event will align with the 2025–26 academic year’s Indigenous Knowledge System initiative, focusing on Women Empowerment through traditional forms of recreation and physical activities. He added that apart from the Kabaddi matches, the programme will also include a demonstration of traditional wrestling (mall yuddha) to showcase the region’s cultural and athletic heritage.

The inaugural event of the tournament will be graced by Bijni MLA Ajay Kumar Roy, while the closing function will witness the presence of newly elected BTC Executive Member Dhiraj Borgayari, along with other dignitaries and sports officials.

Dr. Basumatary further stated that Bijni College is proud to host such a significant inter-college event that not only celebrates the spirit of competition but also promotes traditional games as a medium for empowerment and unity.

Preparations are already ongoing at the college premises, with arrangements being made to accommodate teams and spectators. The event is expected to attract enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and the local community, making it a memorable sporting occasion for the Bodoland region.