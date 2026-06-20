Assam: National Sickle Cell Day observed in Kamrup (M) district

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Along with the rest of the state, National Sickle Cell Day was observed in Kamrup Metropolitan district on Friday with a series of awareness and health screening programmes.

To mark the occasion, various health institutions across the district organized sickle cell disease screening camps and provided necessary counselling services to beneficiaries. Awareness meetings were also conducted to educate the public about the disease and promote early detection and timely treatment.

During the programmes, special emphasis was laid on the importance of early diagnosis, regular health monitoring, and prompt medical care for individuals affected by sickle cell disease. Participants were also informed about the symptoms, prevention, and management of the condition.

The awareness initiatives witnessed active participation from officials and staff of the Health Department, ASHA workers, and members of the local community.

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