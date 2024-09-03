Assam: National Workshop on Epigraphy and Paleography Kicks Off in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, in collaboration with the Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies, has organized a four-day National Workshop on Epigraphy and Paleography, which commenced on September 2. The inaugural function was held at the Conference Hall of the Directorate of Historical and Antiquarian Studies, with Minister of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture (Archaeology), Power, Sports, and Youth Welfare, and Cooperation Department, Nandita Gorlosa, as the chief guest.

ACS, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department, Ranjan Sharma, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Renowned experts, Dr. T.S. Ravishankar, former Director, Epigraphy, Archaeological Survey of India, and Professor Jagdish Sharma, secretary, University Classes, Gauhati University, also attended the function. The workshop aims to develop the capacity of young scholars in epigraphical studies and raise awareness about Assam’s rich heritage. It seeks to introduce students to ancient script studies and encourage further research in identifying and deciphering scripts. The event has received an overwhelming response, with participants from various universities and colleges, including Cotton University, Gauhati University, and Pragjyotish College, attending the inaugural session and expected to continue throughout the workshop.

