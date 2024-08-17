Minister Nandita Gorlosa hoists Tricolour on 78th Independence Day in Silchar

SILCHAR: In a resplendent display of national pride and regional development, Silchar came alive on the 78th Independence Day as Nandita Gorlosa, Minister for Power, Cooperation, Mines, Minerals, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department hoisted the National Flag at the DSA playground, here on Thursday. This symbolic act, charged with patriotism, reflected the unwavering commitment to progress and prosperity led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In her address, Minister Gorlosa highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by the Assam government to uplift the socio-economic landscape of the state, particularly in Cachar district. She recalled the momentous occasion on June 18, when over Rs 11 crore was disbursed to 59,511 farmers of Cachar under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman Nidhi. “New applications from another 26,744 farmers are currently under verification,” she noted, commending the district administration and Agriculture Department for their relentless efforts to support flood-affected farmers in the region. The Minister further assured that financial assistance has been arranged, with 38,000 farmers set to receive compensation in the coming days.

The minister emphasized the importance of modernizing agriculture to boost productivity. She proudly announced the establishment of the ‘Soil Testing, Quality Control, and Input Testing Laboratory’ at Silchar Sadarghat, inaugurated on July 13. This facility will play a crucial role in ensuring soil and input quality, vital for sustaining the agricultural growth of the region. Additionally, the distribution of 200 power tillers with a subsidy of Rs 85,000 each, two mini rice mills with a subsidy of Rs 1,25,000 each, and six combine harvesters at a 90% discount demonstrates the government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural mechanization. The ongoing distribution of sprinkler and drip irrigation sets, supported by an 85% government grant, aims to ensure balanced water usage in the district.

Minister Gorlosa also praised the District Industries and Commerce Center for its pivotal role in fostering socio-economic development through loan recommendations, subsidies, and expert advice. She highlighted that under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Program, Rs 3.63 crore has been disbursed to 114 beneficiaries in Cachar district, offering a significant discount on loans, with 25% for urban areas and 35% for rural areas, thereby encouraging entrepreneurship and self-reliance.

The Department of Handlooms and Textiles was lauded for its initiatives aimed at empowering women. The self-reliance project in Cachar district is progressing steadily, with weaving activities ongoing in four weavers’ extension units and the successful operation of the Handloom Training Center in Kabuganj.

In her address, Minister Gorlosa highlighted the ambitious Amrit Vriksha movement, which has led to the establishment of two permanent nurseries covering three hectares each at Loharband and Smithnagar in Cachar. Additionally, two ANR plantations, each spanning 100 hectares, are underway at Kashithale in the Moniyarkhal range and Kalakhal in the Hwaithang range under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme. The growing revenue collection from the forest department, rising from Rs 18.98 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 29.90 crore in the last financial year, underscores the department’s enhanced focus on sustainable forestry.

The district’s transport department has also witnessed significant progress, with revenue collections rising from Rs 61.06 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 73.38 crore last year, reflecting growing efficiency and infrastructure development in the region, stated a press release.

