Assam: NEET concludes Annual Summer Workshop with cultural showcase

GUWAHATI: North East Educational Trust (NEET) concluded its Annual Summer Workshop-cum-Ontorongo Aalap 2026 after organising month-long arts-based learning programmes in Kamrup (Metro) and Balipara Educational Block in Sonitpur.

A total of 358 students from 65 schools participated in the workshops, which culminated in cultural programmes held at Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir in Guwahati on July 23 and at the 41 Assam Rifles Hall in Lokra on July 21.

The participants presented two original dance-dramas, Luitor Pani Jabi O Boi and Oitihaxik Tezpuror Kahini, along with Assamese folk songs and dances, reflecting the skills developed during the workshops.

The sessions, held under the theme Luit aru Axomiya Lukokotha & Geetar Jagat, covered dance, drama, music, art, library-based learning and spoken English to promote creativity, communication skills and awareness of Assam’s cultural heritage.

The inaugural programmes were attended by educationists, social workers and community representatives in both districts. NEET also acknowledged the support of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Bhogali Jalpan and the 41 Assam Rifles for contributing to the successful conduct of the events, a press release said.

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