Assam: Borgeet, Goalpariya folk song workshop ends in Bongaigaon

A Correspondent

Bongaigaon: The Sanskritik Mahasabha, Bongaigaon District Committee, organised a four-day workshop on Borgeet and Goalpariya folk songs; that four-day workshop on Borgeet and Goalpariya folk songs, organised by the Sanskritik Mahasabha, Bongaigaon District Committee, concluded at Birjhora Kanya Mahavidyalaya on Saturday.

The workshop, held from July 16 to 19, was inaugurated by the college principal, Basanta Kumar Das. Gunindra Nath Ojha, a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award recipient, conducted the Borgeet sessions, while Akashvani artiste Sumita Barman trained participants in Goalpariya folk songs.

A total of 49 trainees attended the workshop. Certificates were presented to all participants, and both resource individuals were felicitated.

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