Assam: NEHARI hosts workshop on DPR preparation for irrigation projects

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research Institute (NEHARI) under the Brahmaputra Board, in collaboration with the National Water Academy (NWA), Pune, and the North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM), Tezpur, successfully conducted a five-day training workshop on “DPR Preparation for Irrigation and Multipurpose Projects” from 6th to 10th October 2025. The workshop was inaugurated by Shri G. L. Bansal, Chief Engineer, BBO, CWC, Adabari, who highlighted the critical importance of DPRs in achieving sustainable and efficient water resource management. He emphasized the need for continuous capacity building among officials to ensure effective planning and measurable outcomes in the sector.

Throughout the five-day programme, participants engaged in comprehensive lectures and practical sessions covering various dimensions of DPR preparation. The sessions included topics such as (i) Guidelines for preparation of DPRs for Irrigation & Multipurpose Projects, (ii) Introduction to Remote Sensing and GIS applications, (iii) Catchment delineation and development of maps, (iv) Feasibility studies and reconnaissance surveys, (v) Irrigation planning analysis and use of CROPWAT, (vi) Techno-economic feasibility assessment and BC ratio analysis, (vii) Hydrological and design flood studies, (viii) Cost estimation of irrigation and multipurpose works, etc.

The programme concluded with a valedictory session chaired by G. L. Bansal, Chief Engineer, BBO, CWC, Adabari, and attended virtually by D. S. Chaskar, Chief Engineer, NWA, Pune, along with Dr Ranjit Deka, Director, NEHARI; Dr Basanta Kr Deka, Chief Engineer, Brahmaputra Board; and Dr Chandam Victoria Devi, Assistant Professor, NERIWALM.

