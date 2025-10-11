Tezpur University Crisis Deepens; Faculty Allege Irregularities Against IQAC Director

Guwahati: The ongoing unrest at Tezpur University has deepened after senior faculty members raised allegations of irregularities against Professor Debendra Chandra Baruah, Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

The campus, already tense following students’ outrage over what they termed administrative indifference after singer Zubeen Garg’s demise, witnessed a new turn on October 8, when effigies of top officials including the Vice Chancellor, Finance Officer, Executive Engineer, Dean of the School of Engineering, and IQAC Director were burned in protest.

Over time, the agitation has expanded from student demands to include internal faculty disputes. Several teachers have lodged personal complaints against Professor Baruah, accusing him of mismanagement and delay in promotions under the UGC Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

Professor Baruah, however, dismissed the charges as “baseless and personal,” stating, “As someone who has devoted over two decades to higher education, research, and social work in Assam, I categorically reject these accusations.”

He clarified that his role as IQAC Director is academic and supervisory in nature. “IQAC is not a statutory body, and promotions under UGC-CAS are decided by the university administration. My responsibilities are limited to accreditation, institutional ranking, and academic quality,” he said.

Baruah also criticised the recent effigy burning, describing it as a diversion from the university’s real challenges. “Protests should yield structured inquiries not personal vilification. Our focus must be on student welfare, research quality, and fair administrative practices,” he added.

He highlighted key academic concerns, including low research fellowships around Rs 8,000 per month and called for improved hostel facilities, increased placements, and better support for contractual staff.

Baruah welcomed the recent Citizens’ Meeting in Tezpur, saying it demonstrated the community’s interest in democratic accountability. However, he also condemned unverified personal attacks on social media, alleging that such behaviour had fuelled unrest and undermined academic decorum on campus.

“Our cause must be the enhancement of the institution, not the defamation of any individual. I hope the matter is resolved fairly and swiftly,” he concluded.