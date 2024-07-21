Assam: New Amingaon-Kamakhya bridge gets approval; eviction planned

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a significant move to enhance rail connectivity in Assam, the Ministry of Railways has approved plans to expedite rail traffic between Amingaon and Kamakhya Railway Station, located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River. Following the current monsoon season, the North East Frontier Railway will commence the construction of a new two-lane bridge. This bridge will support both rail and vehicular movement, similar to the existing Saraighat Bridge.

A senior official from the North East Frontier Railway stated that current rail operations have been hindered due to the limitations of the old Saraighat Bridge, which allows only one train to pass at a time. To alleviate this bottleneck, the Ministry of Railways has decided to build a new bridge near Saraighat with two or three railway lines, facilitating simultaneous train and vehicular traffic. This development aims to significantly improve train speeds and scheduling.

The construction of the new bridge necessitates land clearance. Consequently, an eviction drive will be conducted from Jalukbari to the Saraighat Bridge to clear encroachments. The railway authorities have coordinated with the state government, which has consented to the proposal. The eviction drive will be executed with the assistance of the district administration and police, targeting encroached areas under both Saraighat bridges on the southern side of the Brahmaputra, including the vicinity of the Pandu River Police Station and Gammon’s office.

Local civic bodies, including the Jalukbari Central Civic Committee, have long demanded this action. They urge the state government and railway authorities to proceed with the eviction to facilitate the new bridge’s construction and enhance the region’s connectivity and safety.

This initiative marks a pivotal step in improving transportation infrastructure in Assam, promising better rail services and reduced travel times for passengers travelling between the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra.

