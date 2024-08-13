Assam: New CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma takes charge

GUWAHATI: Indian Railway Traffic Service officer of the 2014 batch, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, has taken over as the new Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), on Monday. He succeeded Sabyasachi De. Kapinjal Kishore Sharma has done his B.Tech. in Civil Engineering and M. Tech in Structural Engineering from IIT, Guwahati. Before joining as CPRO, he worked in various divisions like Alipurduar and Lumding in the Operating and Commercial departments as Sr. DOM, Sr. DCM, etc. Until recently, he was posted in the NFR/HQ as Dy. CCM/HQ, stated a press release.

