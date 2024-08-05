NFR recovers contraband worth over Rs. 19 crores at Agartala railway station

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has recovered contraband goods worth more than Rs 1.63 crore during the month of July. The RPF also apprehended 24 people for alleged involvement in the carrying of contraband or smuggled goods during different drives in trains and railway stations over NFR during this period.

The apprehended persons, along with the seized items, were later handed over to the respective OC, GRP, or local police station for further course of action as per the acts.

In a recent incident on July 30, the RPF team of Agartala conducted checking at Agartala railway station acting on information. During checking, they apprehended two people and recovered 28 kg of Ganja worth Rs. 2.80 lakh. Later, the apprehended persons, along with the recovered Ganja, were handed over to the OC of Agartala for necessary legal action.

In another case, the RPF team in Lumding was escorting passengers on train no. 12424 UP (Rajdhani Express), apprehended three persons from the train, and recovered 110 grams of brown sugar worth Rs. 22 lakh on July 2. Later, the apprehended persons, along with the recovered items, were handed over to the OC of Mariani for further necessary legal action.

From January to July 2024, the RPF of the NFR managed to recover contraband and smuggled goods worth more than Rs. 19.70 crore and also apprehend 261 persons for alleged involvement in the transportation of contraband or smuggled goods, as stated in a press release.

