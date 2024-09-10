Assam: New SOP for panchayat delimitation, publication of draft notification on Sept 27

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) department has revised its SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) on the delimitation of gaon panchayat, anchalik panchayat, and zilla parishad constituencies.

According to the new schedule, the district delimitation commissions will publish their draft delimitation notification on September 27, instead of September 17, 2024.

The notification added a few new guidelines regarding public hearings after the publication of the draft delimitation notification.

The notification says that adequate publicity of the draft notification is to be given through GP functionaries, gaon pradhans, notice boards, press briefings, etc. by the district delimitation commissions. After publication of the draft (GP Ward/AP/ZP) in prescribed formats, public hearings will be conducted district-level LAC-wise. The public would include individuals, civil society organizations, and recognized political parties. Those from the public who want to give representations, suggestions, or objections in the hearing need to submit their representations, suggestions, or objections to the concerned CEO, Zilla Parishad/Member Secretary, District Delimitation Commission, from September 18 to 20, 2024. Just after the publication of the Draft Delimitation Notification, the District Delimitation Commission will organize a meeting with all the recognized political parties by September 19, 2024.

The District Delimitation Commission will scrutinize and sort out the representations received, clubbing the common ones together, by September 22, 2024, and hear the representations/suggestions/objections from the public (individuals and civil society organizations) scheduling the hearings LAC-wise from September 23 to 25.

Based on hearing of the representations/suggestions/objections in person and as per constitutional as well as legal provisions under the Assam Panchayat Act, 1994 (as amended), the District Delimitation Commission will notify the gaon panchayats with ward details, anchalik panchayats, and zilla parishads by September 27, 2024. The district delimitation commission will work on modifications, if any, on September 26, 2024.

