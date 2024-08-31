Assam to Base Panchayat Delimitation on 2001 Census, Says Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Guwahati: The Panchayat delimitation exercise in the state will be done on the basis of the population census of 2001. This was revealed in the Assam Assembly by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass. On the last day of the Autumn Session, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam (Sr) moved a resolution, urging the House to ‘reconsider delimitation of Village Panchayat, Anchalik Panchayat, and Zila Parishad on the basis of the 2011 census.’

Replying to this resolution, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, “The recent delimitation exercise of parliamentary constituencies and Assembly constituencies was done on the basis of the 2001 population census by the Election Commission of India (ECI). So, the Assam cabinet decided to carry out the delimitation of Panchayats on the basis of the 2001 population census. After the groundwork, the authorities concerned will publish the draft proposal for the delimitation of Panchayats. We want to ensure the inclusion of at least one development block in each Assembly constituency. Currently, there are some Assembly constituencies without a single development block. We are also trying to have four Zila Parishads in each of the Assembly constituencies.”

Also Read: Assam Assembly Clash: Opposition Accuses Illegal Coal Transportation, Minister Denies Claims

Also Watch: