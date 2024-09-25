Assam: New trend of petrol pumps selling premium fuel in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Locals are growing increasingly irritated with the increasing trend of regular petrol running out, forcing them to purchase expensive, high-octane fuel. The premium fuel is different than the regular fuel. While the premium fuel is more expensive than the regular fuel, it also contains a higher amount of octane than the regular fuel. Petrol pumps like the Indian Oil Petrol Pump at Beltola, NRL at Jayanagar, GS Road Petrol Pump, etc. have made it a habit of stating that regular fuel is “out of stock,” which conveniently means that only the extra premium fuel is available. Hence, the customers are left with no choice but to buy the premium fuel.

An employee working at the petrol pump said, “We provide the customers with whatever fuel we have. We, employees, are given a target each day by our superiors. We are asked to fulfill those targets. Just like the regular fuel, the premium fuel also has a target to be sold. So, we sell the premium fuel in order to fulfill that target. Moreover, because of the high demand, regular fuel runs out rapidly. Thus, we offer whatever is on hand.” A resident riding a two-wheeler said, “I am a sales guy, and I regularly ride a scooter as my job demands it. I usually buy the regular fuel because the extra premium is expensive. In the Jayanagar petrol pump, the regular fuel remains out of stock most of the time, and as a result, I am forced to buy the premium fuel. Moreover, the petrol price hikes occasionally. So, we have to run according to our budget.”

A resident riding a four-wheeler said, “If we refill our vehicles simultaneously with regular and premium fuels, then it may affect the vehicle’s engines. Ultimately, we are the ones who suffer the loss.” An official of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) said, “We supply both fuel categories, and customers are free to select which one they want to refuel. The extra premium is good as the engine remains healthy. However, if we receive a complaint that the customers are forced to buy the premium fuel because of the interests of profit margins by the petrol stations, then we will surely look into the matter.”

Also Read: Assam: Fuel price hike adds to toll tax blow (sentinelassam.com)