IOCL petrol pumps violate government guidelines: National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau

JAMUGURIHAT: The National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCCB) urged ready attention in a matter of grave concern regarding the non-compliance of certain Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) petrol pumps with government guidelines. Nishant Thard, State President of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCCB) in a press release sent to the correspondent by Mrinmay Kr. Nath, State Media Officer of the organization said that it has come to attention that several IOCL petrol pumps are not adhering to Clause 18.3 of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Marketing Discipline Guidelines for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene Stations. This clause unequivocally mandates the provision of free air facilities to customers during the operating hours of the outlets. Additionally, it underscores the importance of maintaining other customer-centric amenities such as clean toilets with proper lighting and water facilities, first aid boxes with valid medicinal aids, and ensuring the accurate quality and quantity of products.

The organization said failure to adhere to these guidelines not only compromises customer satisfaction but also reflects poorly on the reputation and integrity of esteemed corporations. By this press release the NHRCC, Assam intended to implore immediate intervention of media to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines across all IOCL outlets. It is imperative that corrective measures are swiftly implemented to rectify this situation and uphold the standards expected of Consumers Corporation. Furthermore, the state president urges all customers to be vigilant and proactive in ensuring compliance by asking for and inspecting the records book of petrol pumps during their visits. Transparency and accountability are essential in fostering trust and confidence among the patrons.

