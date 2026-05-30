Assam: NFR achieves major modernisation milestones at New Bongaigaon workshop

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved major modernisation milestones at the Carriage and Wagon Workshop in New Bongaigaon with the initiation of Mid-Life Rehabilitation (MLR) work for Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches and the commissioning of advanced maintenance facilities.

NFR stated that the first MLR coach was in the final stage of completion and would be rolled out shortly. The initiative aimed to improve passenger comfort, operational safety and the reliability of modern coaching stock.

The New Bongaigaon Workshop also installed and commissioned an LHB Bogie Load Testing facility, enabling verification of critical bogie parameters under load conditions before dispatch to ensure better reliability and safety standards. In another development, the workshop operationalized a shot blasting machine for LHB bogie frames and bolsters, allowing mechanised shot blasting with improved surface finish quality and enhanced maintenance efficiency, a press release said.

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