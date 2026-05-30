Upgrade Kamakhya Junction, Assam Rail Passengers Association (ARPA) urges CM and NFR GM

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Assam Rail Passengers Association (ARPA) has launched an appeal to the Assam Chief Minister and the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), demanding the immediate upgradation of Kamakhya Junction railway station with modern passenger amenities and improved infrastructure. In its appeal, ARPA stated that Kamakhya Junction, one of the country’s major pilgrimage gateways due to its proximity to the revered Kamakhya Temple, lacks several essential facilities required to handle the huge influx of devotees and passengers.

The association highlighted multiple concerns regarding the present condition of the station, including the absence of a proper passenger underpass for safe railway track crossing, a lack of ramps for elderly and differently abled passengers, congested approach roads, and difficulties faced by travellers carrying luggage during rush hours. It also pointed out inadequate passenger circulation planning despite the station witnessing heavy pilgrim footfall throughout the year.

ARPA has demanded the construction of a modern and wider underpass equipped with ramps, the installation of escalators and lifts across all platforms, the creation of dedicated corridors for pilgrims, the widening of approach roads, improved traffic management outside the station premises, and the development of world-class passenger amenities.

The association stressed that Kamakhya, being a sacred Shakti Peetha and a major religious destination visited daily by thousands of devotees, deserves infrastructure and facilities comparable to those at other major pilgrimage railway stations across the country.

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