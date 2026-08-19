Assam: NFR Completes Rail Link to Jogighopa Logistics Park

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) completed track linking works connecting the Jogighopa Railway Station yard with the Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) GCT siding in Assam, strengthening freight logistics and multimodal connectivity in the Northeast. NFR completed the Non-Interlocking work, enabling freight trains to directly access the national railway network from the MMLP. The connectivity linked Lines 1 and 2 of Jogighopa station with the MMLP GCT.

Located along the Brahmaputra River, Jogighopa MMLP is Assam’s first Multi Modal Logistics Park, integrating road, rail, air and waterways. The new rail link is expected to improve freight movement, strengthen supply chains and enhance connectivity with markets across India and neighbouring countries, including Bhutan. The MMLP has facilities including warehouses, cold storage, customs clearance, railway siding, workshops and truck parking, a press release said.

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