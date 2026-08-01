Assam: NFR diverts and cancels more trains due to flooding at Simaluguri

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) announced further cancellations, diversions and partial cancellations of train services due to flooding and continuous heavy rainfall at Simaluguri and adjoining areas in Sivasagar district under the Tinsukia Division. Several long-distance trains, including Rajdhani, Avadh Assam, Kamrup, Vivek and other express services, were diverted via the Dibrugarh–North Lakhimpur–Rangapara North–Rangiya route on various dates between August 1 and 4. The Guwahati–Dibrugarh and Dibrugarh–Guwahati Nagaland Express trains were also short terminated and short originated at Mariani on scheduled dates. NFR also cancelled several passenger, DEMU and Intercity Express services, including the Guwahati–Ledo, Ledo–Guwahati, Rangiya–New Tinsukia, New Tinsukia–Rangiya and Jorhat Town–Tinsukia services, a press release said.

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