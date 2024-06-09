Assam: NH-27 remains hazardous within Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The National Highway-27 passes through the Guwahati city and it is essential in terms of communications in the city. But in the recent time, this stretch of road has turned into a deathtrap as accidents continue to take place almost on a regular basis. Citizens have raised complains regarding the safety measures on the highway.

The National Highway 27 was recently reconstructed and a new flyover was constructed at the Lalmati locality to ease traffic movement. But the lack of proper markers as well as illumination on the road often leads to traffic accidents. Vehicles move at very high speeds on the expanded highway because of the lack of any speed control measures and it becomes very difficult to stop when any vehicle takes a sudden turning on these lanes.

One of the key problems of the road is the position of the gaps on the dividers near the flyover. These allow vehicles to take turns coming from multiple sides including Lalmati, Hatigaon, Beltola and both directions on the National Highway.

A resident of Lalmati, who owns a shop near the location, mentioned that vehicles often come in a high speed and take the turn without taking notice of oncoming vehicles. He added that he has himself seen multiple accidents taking place at this location. It has become essential for the authorities to set up a system to control the flow of traffic at this location. Another person mentioned that the lack of proper illumination at this location makes it very difficult for vehicles to spot pedestrians or slow moving vehicles at the turns and emphasized on the urgent need of setting up high power floodlights at the locations. He added that the problem worsens during the night as the dumpers and trucks move at even at very high speeds and a system must be in place to control the speeds of vehicles.

