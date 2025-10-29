Assam: NHM employees submit charter of demands to Health Minister

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Health and Technical Welfare Association (AAHTWA), National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, has submitted a Charter of Demands to the State Health and Family Welfare Minister, urging the government to address long-pending issues related to pay parity, pension, and job security of NHM employees.

In a letter issued on October 27, 2025, AAHTWA expressed gratitude for being invited to the meeting convened by the Health Department to discuss the concerns of NHM employees. The association presented a seven-point demand list seeking parity with regular government employees in various service-related benefits.

The key demands include the implementation of equal pay for equal work following Pay Commission recommendations, equal death and gratuity benefits, equal pension and leave policies, and social security coverage such as CPF or EPF. The association also called for a special recruitment drive to absorb NHM service delivery staff into existing vacancies under the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Directorate of Medical Education (DME), and Directorate of Health Services (Family Welfare).

Dr Utpal Sharma, working president of AAHTWA, along with general secretary Madhurjya Dutta and President Dr H. M. Hassanuazzaman, jointly signed the memorandum, urging the government to take necessary steps to ensure the long-term welfare and security of NHM employees.

The association emphasized that despite their significant contribution to public healthcare, NHM employees continued to face disparities in salary structure and benefits compared to their regular counterparts.

