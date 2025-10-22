ASHA Workers Stage Protest at NHM Guwahati; Demands for the Fulfillment of Long-Pending Issues

Guwahati: Tension erupted at the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam office in Guwahation Wednesday as members of the All Assam ASHA Association staged a protest outside the Mission Director’s chamber after he failed to attend a pre-scheduled meeting on long pending issues.

Representatives from Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karbi Anglong districts were among those who gathered to submit a memorandum demanding government employee status, higher allowances, and improved recognition for ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers.

Upon arrival, the workers learned that the Mission Director was out of state, sparking unrest and a spontaneous sit in protest. Chanting slogans such as “Explain your absence” and “Down witty the Mission Director”, the demonstrators accused NHM leadership of neglecting frontline health workers who form the backbone of Assam’s rural healthcare network.

“All we wanted was a meeting and respect,” said Subhash Sen, working president of the association. “ASHA workers have carried Assam’s public health system for years,yet we continue to be denied fair pay and status.”

The protest lasted several hours before being called off. The Program Officer accepted the memorandum on behalf of the Mission Director, who has not yet issued any statement.

The ASHA association has warned of statewide protests if their demands remain unaddressed, underscoring growing frustration within Assam’s Public Health Workforce.