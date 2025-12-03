Assam: NHM staff salary cuts spark condemnation from workers’ body

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Government NPS Employees Association strongly condemned the Assam Government’s decision to cut the salaries of National Health Mission (NHM) workers and terminate the services of several doctors, calling the move anti-democratic and harmful to the state’s healthcare system.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, association president Achyutananda Hazarika and general secretary Apurba Sharma said the decision disregarded years of democratic agitation by health workers seeking redressal of long-pending grievances. They asserted that NHM employees and doctors had long served as the backbone of the public health machinery, working tirelessly to protect communities across Assam.

The association warned that such measures would foster widespread insecurity among employees and risk severely disrupting essential health services. It urged the state government to revoke the decision immediately and take constructive steps to address the concerns of NHM staff.

Calling the move a threat to workers engaged in democratic struggles, the association appealed to all organizations, unions, and employee bodies in Assam to stand together in opposition to what it termed an unjust and detrimental action.

Also Read: Assam: NHM mulls strict action against agitating employees