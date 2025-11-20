Assam: NHM mulls strict action against agitating employees

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, is mulling strict action against its employees who have been continually agitating in support of their demands by remaining absent from office. The state NHM has directed all districts to submit detailed attendance and performance records of NHM employees for the period of their statewide agitation.

In a communication from the Mission Director, NHM Assam, to the Joint Director of Health Services-cum-Member Secretary of District Health Societies, the department has sought an employee-wise report covering the last week of October 2025 and the first fortnight of November 2025—during which NHM employees across the state observed a strike.

According to the communiqué, the report must include the name of the employee, HRMIS ID, designation, Health institution, number of non-working days and number of partially working days.

The directive clearly states that the data is required urgently for the preparation of salary bills, ensuring deduction of wages for non-working or partially working days. The Mission Director also cautioned that any delay in submitting the reports could result in the postponement of salary disbursal for all NHM employees in Assam.

In the past few months, the NHM, Assam, employees have been agitating for fulfilment of several demands, including implementation of a proper pay-scale system for all categories of employees, salary as per the Pay Commission and equal pay for equal work and equal rights; gratuity, pension, death benefits, service book facilities, and all other related benefits for NHM employees at the same rate as regular state government employees; appointment of NHM employees to the vacant posts in the Health Department and creation of new posts in newly established health institutions across the state, where NHM employees must be appointed; in the event of death of an employee while in service, a suitable dependent of the family must be appointed. If no eligible person is available, the full salary of the deceased employee—equivalent to what they would have received until the age of 60—is to be provided to the family, and employees must be provided EPF or CPF (Employees/Contributory Provident Fund) facilities under the Social Security Act.

Also Read: NHM employees stage massive protest in Tezpur