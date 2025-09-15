Assam: NHRC Seeks Report from DGP on Assault of Journalist in Lumding

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report regarding the assault of a journalist in Lumding, Assam, by a group of miscreants on September 7. According to reports, the journalist was attacked near Lumding Railway Institute while returning home around midnight. He was later rescued by police and shifted to a hospital for treatment. Taking a serious view of the incident, the Commission observed that the matter raises grave concerns over human rights violations. It has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Assam, directing him to submit a detailed report within two weeks. The victim has reportedly expressed concern for his safety and urged authorities to register a case against the perpetrators. Meanwhile, the Lumding Press Club and local citizens condemned the attack, demanding strict action against the culprits and better security for media professionals in the region.

