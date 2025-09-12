Top Headlines

Brutal Assault in Chirang: Victims Seriously Injured, Family Seeks Justice

Despite FIR against four, including Amir Ali, kin allege police inaction, fuelling public anger and doubts over law enforcement in Satipur, Kajalgaon.
DISTURBING: The attackers trying to hit the elderly couple
Published on

Chirang: In a recent case of violence, outrage has erupted in Satipur, Kajalgaon after a woman and a man were brutally assaulted with sticks and bamboo rods by a group of youths led by Amir Ali.

 The attack, captured on mobile video, left both victims seriously injured. Despite an FIR naming Amir Ali, Rezzak Ali, Bori, and Anowar Hussain, the victims family alleges that police have failed to take strong action. 

The incident has raised widespread concern over both the brutality of the assault and the alleged inaction of law enforcement.

