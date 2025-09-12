Brutal Assault in Chirang: Victims Seriously Injured, Family Seeks Justice

Chirang: In a recent case of violence, outrage has erupted in Satipur, Kajalgaon after a woman and a man were brutally assaulted with sticks and bamboo rods by a group of youths led by Amir Ali.

The attack, captured on mobile video, left both victims seriously injured. Despite an FIR naming Amir Ali, Rezzak Ali, Bori, and Anowar Hussain, the victims family alleges that police have failed to take strong action.

The incident has raised widespread concern over both the brutality of the assault and the alleged inaction of law enforcement.