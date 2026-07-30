Assam: NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of fatal factory blast in Cachar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the explosion at a metal processing factory in Assam’s Cachar district that claimed the lives of four workers and left two others seriously injured.

Acting on media reports of the July 26 incident, the Commission issued notices to the Assam Chief Secretary and the Cachar Superintendent of Police, directing them to submit a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC observed that, if the reported facts were found to be true, they raised serious concerns regarding the violation of human rights.

The Commission sought details on the condition of the injured workers and asked the state authorities to report on the disbursement of compensation to the families of the deceased as well as to those injured in the incident.

According to the reports cited by the Commission, the explosion occurred while more than 100 workers were present inside the factory. Molten metal reportedly spilled onto the workers following the blast, resulting in multiple casualties. The NHRC also noted allegations by the victims’ families and local residents that similar incidents had occurred at the factory in the past.

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