Assam: Five including factory manager detained in Udharbond cylinder blast case

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Investigation into Sunday's deadly cylinder explosion that left four persons dead led to the detention of five persons, including the manager of the Kade Global Infrastructure Limited. Udharbond MLA Rajdeep Goala, while meeting the bereaved families, said that besides the detentions, the owner of the company had been served summons to appear in front of the Cachar police. He also informed that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh would be transferred to the bank accounts of the victims' families on Monday. On Sunday noon, a major explosion took place inside the rod manufacturing unit of Kade Global Infrastructure Limited at Pangram in Udharbond. Three labourers and a driver were killed on the spot. Locals told Minister Kaushik Rai, who rushed to the spot immediately, that one or two persons either died or were seriously injured due to the illegal use of a gas cylinder.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that those responsible for the blast would not be spared. On Monday, police detained Amir Chand Jhangir, the manager of the factory, and four other employees.

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