Assam: Nitin Nabin to address 2-day mega BJP meet from today

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its organizational preparations ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with its National President Nitin Nabin scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Dibrugarh from February 18.

Addressing a press conference, State spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi said the party chief would arrive at Mohanbari Airport and would be accorded a traditional welcome by party workers and cultural troupes. He stated that Nabin would proceed in a procession to Mancotta Playground to attend a large organizational gathering of page pramukhs, where more than 20,000 grassroots-level functionaries were expected to participate.

During his visit, Nabin would also attend an interaction with members of the intellectual community at the District Library Auditorium in Dibrugarh and hold organisational meetings with party in-charges and workers from the Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituencies. On February 19, he would offer prayers at Barekuri Namghar and pay floral tributes at the samadhi of Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha before interacting with booth-level workers at a tea garden area, thereby concluding his tour.

At the press briefing, the BJP spokesperson launched a sharp attack on the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, alleging that its leadership was pursuing minority appeasement politics. He criticized APCC president Gaurav Gogoi and claimed that the forthcoming Assembly elections would represent a decisive ideological contest. He asserted that the BJP government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remained committed to what he described as safeguarding Assamese identity.

Gogoi also referred to the resignation of former APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah and expressed appreciation for his decision, terming it an act of self-respect. The BJP maintained that the National President's visit would energize party workers and strengthen its campaign machinery ahead of the 2026 polls.

