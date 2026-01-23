Nitin Nabin’s election symbolizes merit over dynasty: BJP

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected Nitin Nabin as its national president on January 20, making him the youngest democratically elected national president of the party at the age of 45.

In a statement, BJP spokesperson Mita Nath Bora said the election took place through an internal democratic process involving elected representatives and party workers from across the country, who cast their votes in New Delhi.

Bora said the party’s election reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, merit-based leadership and grassroots empowerment, contrasting it with dynastic leadership models followed by several other political parties. The party noted that Nabin’s rise from the grassroots symbolized organizational work and merit over inheritance.

Bora further stated that the election of Nabin, who hails from Bihar, also underscored the BJP’s pan-India character, with the party highlighting its history of national presidents from diverse regions. Senior party leaders said the choice reflected an emphasis on youth leadership in line with India’s demographic profile, while also noting Nabin’s organizational experience and political grounding.

