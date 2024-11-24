Assam: No alternative to unity to defeat BJP, say ASOM leaders

GUWAHATI: “The results of the bye-polls in five Assembly constituencies of Assam have proven that there is no alternative to unity among anti-BJP forces to defeat the BJP and its allies in the future,” stated Assam Sanmilito Mancha (Assam United Front) president Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

A press release issued by Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi remarked, “The outcomes of the bye-polls in Behali, Samaguri, Bongaigaon, Sidli, and Dholai Assembly constituencies are not favourable for democratic and secular politics. However, respecting the people’s mandate, as per democratic norms, we congratulate all five victorious candidates.”

The release further stated that the ASOM alliance had emphasized unity from the beginning of the elections, anticipating the people’s verdict. They expressed disappointment that the Congress party failed to understand this necessity. Reflecting on the results, they emphasized that ASOM remains committed to continuing the political battle against the BJP in a united manner in the days to come.

The leaders concluded by reiterating that unity among secular and democratic forces is the only path forward to challenge the BJP’s dominance in Assam.

