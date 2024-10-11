Assam: ‘No-entry’ restrictions lifted on AK Azad Road in Guwahati city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Durga Puja celebrations, the Public Works Department (PWD) has temporarily lifted no-entry restrictions on the under-construction AK Azad Road.

According to a PWD official, the decision was taken to facilitate hassle-free movement of devotees. “As this route is a busy one and has been under construction for months, it has been creating traffic congestion. To address this, we have lifted the no-entry restrictions.”

The official added that the move aims to provide a “problem-free and confusion-free” commute for devotees visiting various pandals in the area. With the no-entry restrictions removed, worshippers can now look forward to a relatively traffic-less Puja experience. This temporary measure is expected to bring relief to the devotees navigating the usually congested AK Azad Road during the festive period.

