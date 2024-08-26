Assam: Non-functional lifts, poor upkeep plague Kamrup-Metro DC office

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metro District Commissioner (DC) office is facing a severe crisis with five lifts out of order, leaving employees and visitors struggling to have access to the building. The sole functional lift is overwhelmed, causing inconvenience to all. Employees expressed frustration about the lack of maintenance, citing the fact that once something breaks, it remains unrepaired for a long period of time. "Some of the lifts are shut down while others are broken. Only one lift is functional. It has become very difficult as every employee has to use that one lift. There's no maintenance work done to repair the lifts or even the bathrooms, which are difficult to maintain. The female employees face problems because of the unhygienic washrooms," said an employee.

Citizens visiting the office also face difficulties, particularly senior citizens who rely on the lifts. "I visit the DC office regularly for work. Sometimes the lifts are working, while at other times they are not. The lifts should be repaired quickly, and sufficient funds should be allocated for maintenance. At least minimum maintenance is required," said a regular visitor.

Another employee said, "We are low-grade employees and feel helpless in such situations, as we don't have much say in such cases. Despite repeated complaints to higher authorities, no action has been taken. Maintenance funds are needed in every government office to ensure a proper working environment and hygiene. The office's degradation is evident, with betel nut stains on walls and a general lack of upkeep," the employee said, acknowledging their own role in the neglect but stressing the need for administrative support.

The situation highlights the need for improved maintenance and infrastructure in government offices to ensure a smooth and accessible working environment for employees and citizens alike.

Also Read: Assam: CRS authorizes train operations in newly-constructed Bhairabi-Hortoki line (sentinelassam.com)