Assam: Normal school timings in Kamrup (M) from October 1

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Inspector of Schools and District Elementary Education Officer, Kamrup (M), has announced that all schools in the district will revert to their regular timings starting October 1.

Previously, due to the excessive heat and rising temperatures, the school timings for all government, provincialized, and private schools were adjusted to 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., effective September 24. With the temperature now subsiding, the schools will resume their normal schedules. This decision applies to all educational institutions in the Kamrup (M) district.

