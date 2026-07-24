Assam: Northeast Frontier Railway Diverts and Cancels Trains due to Flooding

GUWAHATI: Severe flooding caused by the overflowing Dikhow River disrupted railway operations in Upper Assam, prompting the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to suspend train services on key sections and divert several long-distance trains.

According to the NFR, continuous heavy rainfall in the upstream catchment areas caused floodwaters to inundate railway tracks and adjoining areas in and around Simaluguri town in Sivasagar district under the Tinsukia Division. Water overtopped the railway track in the Simaluguri section, forcing authorities to suspend train movement between the Simaluguri–Namtiali and Simaluguri–Selenghat sections until further notice.

Railway officials said engineering teams, led by senior divisional officers, had been working round the clock to restore the affected sections. Continuous monitoring and emergency restoration measures were undertaken to resume normal train operations at the earliest.

As a result of the disruption, several long-distance trains originating from or bound for Dibrugarh and New Tinsukia were diverted via the Rangiya–Rangapara–North Lakhimpur–Dibrugarh route. These included Rajdhani Express, Vivek Express, Avadh Assam Express, Kamrup Express and other mail and express services operating between Dibrugarh, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Howrah, Mumbai, Kanniyakumari and Rajendra Nagar on various dates between July 22 and July 27. The NFR also short terminated and short originated the Guwahati–Dibrugarh Nagaland Express between Mariani and Dibrugarh during the affected period, a press release said.

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