Assam: Northeast Frontier Railway sees significant growth in freight loading

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved a remarkable increase in freight loading, registering a 23.2% growth in July 2024 compared to the same period last year. The railway loaded 0.913 million tons of various commodities, demonstrating its commitment to serving customers and ensuring timely delivery of essential goods.

Significant growth was observed in the loading of food grains (30.5%), cement (666.7%), POL (26.1%), and containers (20%) compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Miscellaneous commodities like timber and ballast also saw a substantial increase of 600% and 27.2%, respectively.

The consistent growth in freight loading indicates the region’s growing economic activities, generating a remarkable amount of goods revenue, as stated in a press release.

