Northeast Frontier Railway maintains decent growth in freight loading

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has maintained decent growth in freight loading month after month, as a result of which loading of 10.24 million metric tonnes (MT) of freight was achieved during the last fiscal year.

During the month of April 2024, this zone loaded 0.844 MT. During the month, the loading of a few commodities registered significant growth in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year. During the month, foodgrain loading increased by 19.9%, and fertiliser loading increased by 300%. POL loading has increased by 42.9%, while container loading increased by 33.3% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the last fiscal year, loading of food grains increased by 19.7% in comparison to the previous fiscal year, i.e., 2022–23. Also, container loading has increased by 8% over the past year.

N.F. Railway is working dedicatedly round the clock to serve its customers and ensure essential commodities reach end users on time. The increase in freight loading year after year signifies the economic activities of the region, a press release said.