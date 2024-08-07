Assam: Northeast Frontier Railway sees steady growth in freight unloading

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has reported a steady growth in freight unloading, with 1056 freight-carrying rakes unloaded in July. The rakes carried a variety of goods, including essential commodities like rice, sugar, and fertilizer, as well as other items like coal, vegetables, and auto parts.

During the month of July, a total of 593 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam, out of which 305 were loaded with essential commodities. 72 rakes in Tripura, 23 rakes in Nagaland, 11 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, 02 rakes in Manipur, and 09 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 191 freight rakes in West Bengal and 155 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month of July within the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway. The growth in freight unloading is attributed to advanced terminal handling facilities and increased efficiency in unloading operations, as stated in a press release.

