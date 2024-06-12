Northeast Frontier Railway freight unloading increased by 1.86%

GUWAHATI: Freight unloading over NF Railway is continuously registering steady growth. One thousand one hundred fifty-two freight carrying rakes were unloaded during the month of May 2024. This is an increase of 1.86% in comparison to the same period of the previous year.

During the month of May 2024, a total of 645 rakes of freight-carrying trains were unloaded in Assam, out of which 331 were loaded with essential commodities. 54 rakes in Tripura, 20 rakes in Nagaland, 09 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh, 02 rakes in Manipur, and 08 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. Moreover, 248 freight rakes in West Bengal and 166 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month of May 2024, within the jurisdiction of N. F. Railway.

Essentials and other commodities are being transported regularly to not only meet the essential requirements of common people but also to keep the local economic activity of all the regions going. The speedy execution of doubling works at important sections over N.F. Railway has led to increased inward and outward movement of freight traffic. This results in increased movement of essential and other commodities in addition to growth in freight unloading, a press release said.

