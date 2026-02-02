NE Employees Unite for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Representatives of government employees’ organizations from across the Northeast on Sunday formed a joint platform demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), marking what leaders described as a “historic step” towards a coordinated regional movement.

The decision was taken at the “North East Leaders’ Meet” held at the office of the Assam College Teachers’ Association in Guwahati. The meeting was spearheaded by the All Assam Government NPS Employees’ Association (AAGNPSEA) and attended by representatives from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim, along with various state employees’ associations of Assam.

Leaders said the gathering aimed to consolidate efforts against the National Pension System (NPS) and push for reinstatement of OPS, which they argue provides greater post-retirement security to government employees.

Addressing the media, AAGNPSEA working president Abdul Rouf Ahmed said the demand for OPS was linked to employees’ “social security and dignity after retirement.” He stated that employees who have devoted their working lives to public service deserve assured financial stability in their later years.

General Secretary Apurba Sarma said the unified platform reflects growing concern among employees over uncertainties associated with the market-linked pension system under NPS. He added that the meeting marked the beginning of a coordinated regional campaign.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of several resolutions:

Formation of a United North East Platform for OPS, Constitution of a North East Coordination Committee, Launch of Joint Movement in February 2026, and Submission of Memorandum: The platform decided to submit a joint memorandum to the Prime Minister, the President of India and the Chief Ministers of all North Eastern states. The leadership indicated that the employee community would support political parties that commit to restoring OPS in the upcoming Assembly elections. The leaders said further details of the proposed agitation would be announced soon.

