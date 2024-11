Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After the suspension of Panbazar OC Bhargav Borbora, Khetri PS OC Monjit Terang has been posted as Panbazar PS OC, Jalukbari PS OC Ritujyoti Nath has been transferred as Khetri PS OC, and Kangkon Mahanta is now the new OC of Jalukbari PS.

Meanwhile, Gyandeep Hazarika lodged an FIR in Panbazar PS against its former OC Bhargav Borbora.

Also read: Assam: It’s Time for Police to Embrace Reforms, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma