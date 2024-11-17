Assam: It’s Time for Police to Embrace Reforms, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Worried over the high-handedness of police personnel, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 'society will no longer tolerate the misuse of authority or violence against the very people the police are meant to safeguard.'

This statement from the Chief Minister came in the backdrop of Panbazar Police Station OC Bharghav Borbora physically assaulting a delivery boy in public glare for entering a no-entry zone with his Scooty at Fancy Bazar on Friday evening. The police officer has already been placed under suspension, besides drawing departmental proceedings (DP) against him.

Reacting to the incident, the Chief Minister today said, "Assam Police must transform into a force that serves and protects the people with dignity and respect, not one that uses unnecessary force against common citizens on the streets. Those days of unchecked power are long gone. It is time for the police to embrace reforms, accountability, and compassion-or step aside to make way for a force that truly upholds these values."

On the other hand, DGP GP Singh said, "The behaviour of Panbazar OC is unacceptable. We've placed him under suspension, besides drawing a departmental proceeding against him."

According to initial reports from the police, the delivery agent allegedly broke a traffic signal and was riding through a "no-entry" zone. The police security officer (PSO) reportedly instructed him to stop, but the agent tried to flee. This led to a confrontation near Jail Road, where the situation escalated.

The viral video, captured by onlookers, shows Inspector Bhargav, Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police Station, dragging the delivery agent to the side of the road while another officer moved the delivery agent's Scooty aside. The footage reveals Inspector Bhargav aggressively holding the delivery agent by the neck and repeatedly questioning him.

Despite attempts by bystanders to intervene, Inspector Bhargav continued to assault the delivery agent. Eyewitnesses reported that when the officer noticed people recording the incident, he turned his anger toward them, threatening to take action if they did not stop filming. "Mind your own business," he was heard saying to those documenting the scene.

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread criticism from the public and prompting the police department to take swift action.

